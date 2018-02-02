Father of Larry Nassar victim charges at former doctor in court

Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it's wrong to "combat assault with assault."

Cunningham could have given Margraves a jail sentence or fine as she considered whether to hold him in contempt of court.

Nassar must listen to scores of victims before he's sentenced next week for sexual assault. He's admitted molesting young gymnasts. He's already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county.

___

11:50 a.m.

A doctor who specializes in gynecology says Larry Nassar molested her at age 11 at a camp for elite gymnasts.

Brittney Schumann says she couldn't be an advocate for women's health by staying anonymous. She told Nassar, a former sports doctor, that he's a "disgrace" to the medical profession.

Victims are confronting Nassar in court in Eaton County, Michigan. Earlier Friday, a father of three of Nassar's accusers tried to attack Nassar. Bailiffs quickly tackled the father.

Nassar will be sentenced next week for molesting three girls at a gymnastics club, but he first must listen to dozens of victims. He's already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another Michigan county.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

___

10:50 a.m.

A sentencing hearing has resumed for Larry Nassar after a father of three of his victims tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.

Randall Margraves was quickly tackled by bailiffs Friday when he lunged at Nassar. Two of Margraves' daughters are among more than 30 victims who've given statements during the hearing, which began Wednesday.

The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes. She said the pain and suffering endured by Nassar's victims is "unthinkable," but that families can't react with physical violence.

The hearing focuses on sexual abuse that occurred while Nassar worked with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

More than 150 girls and women confronted Nassar in a separate case focused on his time with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in that case.

___

9:20 a.m.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Bailiffs tackled the father Friday morning in the courtroom.

After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge for "five minutes" in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she could not do that.

Margraves then asked for one minute, but the judge said she also couldn't allow it. He then rushed at Nassar.

Two of his daughters had given statements to the court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words" and that violence "is not helping your children."

___

9:05 a.m.

A Michigan judge says controversial comments made by an attorney for disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar were "unfortunate."

Judge Janice Cunningham opened the second day of Nassar's final sentencing hearing on Friday by addressing comments that attorney Shannon Smith made the day before to radio station WWJ.

Smith said she had doubts about the large number of women and girls who say they are victims.

The judge says Nassar didn't authorize the statements and has disavowed them. Cunningham says it's unfortunate Smith made the comments during the sentencing proceedings.

Cunningham says "what is relevant is for the court to hear each individual story and how the criminal actions of the defendant impacted each individual's life."

The hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

___

11 p.m.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is expected to hear from more victims who say he molested them when his third and final sentencing hearing resumes.

The proceedings that continue on Friday probably will extend into next week.

This time the focus is on abuse that happened at the elite Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan where Nassar offered treatments. The young athletes who confronted Nassar on Wednesday saved some of their harshest words for John Geddert, an Olympic coach who operated Twistars.

They said Geddert created an ultra-competitive atmosphere, was indifferent to injuries and rarely offered gymnasts any choice to see a different doctor.

Geddert has been suspended by USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, and has announced his retirement. He transferred ownership of the gym to his wife.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



Read more: http://bit.ly/2nCrFJ1