Fit February: ABQAx brings trend to NM | KOB 4
Fit February: ABQAx brings trend to NM

Erica Zucco
February 07, 2018 10:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - As February hits, some New Mexicans might be thinking about dropping their New Year’s Resolutions to hit the gym and get fit. Erica Zucco shows off trends in fitness and recreation in the “Fit February” series.

This week, she visits the ABQAx ax-throwing recreation venue to try a growing trend.

ABQAx is located at 2809 Broadbent Pkwy near Menaul and I-25. To learn more or schedule a time to throw, click here: https://www.facebook.com/battleaxeroom/

 


Erica Zucco


Updated: February 07, 2018 10:27 AM
Created: February 07, 2018 10:17 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

