Flag football gaining fame among New Mexico kids

His league, for five to eighteen year olds, teaches teamwork, offense, defense, agility skills, acceleration and reflexes. But Prestwich says skills are just one reason more parents are registering their kids.

“You get to avoid the injuries,” Prestwich said. “The head injuries….CTE.”

The league is also NFL Flag authorized, meaning teams can take after their favorite pros.

Registration for the spring season lasts for the next few weeks. To learn more, click here: https://www.nmflagfootball.com/