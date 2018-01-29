Flag football gaining fame among New Mexico kids | KOB 4
Flag football gaining fame among New Mexico kids

Erica Zucco
January 29, 2018 07:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Flag Football League says they’re seeing an increase in kids and teens interested in the sport. That matches research naming it one of the nation’s fastest growing sports.

NMFFL owner Joseph Prestwich ventures to say he sees it as the “future of football.”

“All the intensity of football, without the contact,” Prestwich said.

His league, for five to eighteen year olds, teaches teamwork, offense, defense, agility skills, acceleration and reflexes. But Prestwich says skills are just one reason more parents are registering their kids.

“You get to avoid the injuries,” Prestwich said. “The head injuries….CTE.”

The league is also NFL Flag authorized, meaning teams can take after their favorite pros.

Registration for the spring season lasts for the next few weeks. To learn more, click here: https://www.nmflagfootball.com/


