Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7

Patrick Robinson 's spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league's stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

