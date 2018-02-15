Grandmother foils school shooting plot in Washington | KOB 4
Grandmother foils school shooting plot in Washington

Eric Wilkinson, KING
February 15, 2018 02:41 PM

EVERETT, Wash. (KING) -- An 18-year-old Washington state student was arrested after a journal was found detailing plans to shoot his classmates at ACES High School in Everett.

According to the Everett Police Department, the 18-year-old's grandmother called 911 Tuesday morning after finding the journal and believed the threats to shoot students at the school were credible.

Responding officers were shown excerpts of the journal and were told the grandson had a semiautomatic rifle stored in a guitar case. As officers reviewed the journal, they were alarmed by the statements and detailed plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives, according to a press release.

Excerpts from the journal show the teen had been thinking about the shooting frequently and wanted to make it "infamous," according to probable cause documents.

Court documents state the young man wrote, "I can't wait to walk into class and blow all those (expletives) away," and "I need to make this shooting/bombing infamous. I need to get the biggest fatality number I possibly can."

Prosecutors allege the suspect had inert grenades in his bedroom that he planned to fill with black powder along with the AK-47 hidden in a guitar case.

The student attended Kamiak High School last year before transferring to ACES Alternative School this fall. Detectives say he simply flipped a coin to determine which school to target. It came up ACES. 

Read more: http://kng5.tv/2C0shBQ


