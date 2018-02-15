Grandmother foils school shooting plot in Washington

Excerpts from the journal show the teen had been thinking about the shooting frequently and wanted to make it "infamous," according to probable cause documents.

Court documents state the young man wrote, "I can't wait to walk into class and blow all those (expletives) away," and "I need to make this shooting/bombing infamous. I need to get the biggest fatality number I possibly can."

Prosecutors allege the suspect had inert grenades in his bedroom that he planned to fill with black powder along with the AK-47 hidden in a guitar case.

The student attended Kamiak High School last year before transferring to ACES Alternative School this fall. Detectives say he simply flipped a coin to determine which school to target. It came up ACES.

Read more: http://kng5.tv/2C0shBQ