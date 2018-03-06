Ground game focus drew starting O-line hopeful to UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Lobo football's spring practices will wrap up this week, and at least one face has been working on his case to be a starter come the regular season.
One newcomer that fans can expect to see a lot of in the fall is the 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound junior college transfer Jarred Sylvester. He comes to UNM from Dodge City Community College and has been getting reps with the starting offensive line.
Sylvester said he chose UNM because of its emphasis on the ground game.
"I'd done some research and saw they were in the running for the Joe Moore award, that looked pretty cool to me," he said. "Seeing Coach Sag (Saga Tuitele) is a good O-line coach is what brought me here."
