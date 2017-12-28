Advertisement

Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg

J.P. Murrieta
December 28, 2017 06:40 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Albuquerque's fight favorite Holly Holm will take center stage Saturday night with a UFC title on the line. 

Advertisement

Holm, the underdog, will try to shock the world in an upcoming bout with Cris "Cyborg" Justino at UFC 219.  It's the biggest fight in women's MMA right now.

"You could make a case this is one of if not the biggest fight in women's MMA history," said Ariel Helwani, an MMA expert.

The women's featherweight title is on the line. It's a fight that's been years in the making. Cyborg is the champ with an 18-1 record as a professional. 

"When I step into the cage, I don't think about my belt. I think about the main event," Cyborg said. "I just think I'm going to do sparring Saturday night and do the best I can. That's it."

"Cyborg is as strong as they come and, for obvious reasons, she hits like a guy," added Holm's trainer, Mike Winkeljohn.

Holm shocked the world once already knocking out previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey.

"Because I was able to do a big upset before, people were like 'Oh, Holly is the one that does upsets. She's going to do them.' But this is a really tough fight," she said. "I hope this happens. That's what I'm here for. I definitely am here for victory, not just to say I tried. But it's still its own fight, and I know that and it's a whole different fight."

Credits

J.P. Murrieta


Updated: December 28, 2017 06:40 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 05:07 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past