Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg

The women's featherweight title is on the line. It's a fight that's been years in the making. Cyborg is the champ with an 18-1 record as a professional.

"When I step into the cage, I don't think about my belt. I think about the main event," Cyborg said. "I just think I'm going to do sparring Saturday night and do the best I can. That's it."

"Cyborg is as strong as they come and, for obvious reasons, she hits like a guy," added Holm's trainer, Mike Winkeljohn.

Holm shocked the world once already knocking out previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey.

"Because I was able to do a big upset before, people were like 'Oh, Holly is the one that does upsets. She's going to do them.' But this is a really tough fight," she said. "I hope this happens. That's what I'm here for. I definitely am here for victory, not just to say I tried. But it's still its own fight, and I know that and it's a whole different fight."