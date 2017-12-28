Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
J.P. Murrieta
December 28, 2017 06:40 PM
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Albuquerque's fight favorite Holly Holm will take center stage Saturday night with a UFC title on the line.
Holm, the underdog, will try to shock the world in an upcoming bout with Cris "Cyborg" Justino at UFC 219. It's the biggest fight in women's MMA right now.
"You could make a case this is one of if not the biggest fight in women's MMA history," said Ariel Helwani, an MMA expert.
The women's featherweight title is on the line. It's a fight that's been years in the making. Cyborg is the champ with an 18-1 record as a professional.
"When I step into the cage, I don't think about my belt. I think about the main event," Cyborg said. "I just think I'm going to do sparring Saturday night and do the best I can. That's it."
"Cyborg is as strong as they come and, for obvious reasons, she hits like a guy," added Holm's trainer, Mike Winkeljohn.
Holm shocked the world once already knocking out previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey.
"Because I was able to do a big upset before, people were like 'Oh, Holly is the one that does upsets. She's going to do them.' But this is a really tough fight," she said. "I hope this happens. That's what I'm here for. I definitely am here for victory, not just to say I tried. But it's still its own fight, and I know that and it's a whole different fight."
