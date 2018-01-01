VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Holm back in Albuquerque after loss to Cyborg

J.P. Murrieta
January 01, 2018 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque's Holly Holm returned to New Mexico on Monday following her loss to Cris "Cyborg" Justino over the weekend.

Holm's orbital bone was not broken and her eye is expected to be OK. The physical wounds will heal, but her team says this one is tough to get over mentally.

"Losing sucks," said Holm's trainer, Mike Winklejohn. "She's very disappointed and it's going to be like that for, I'm sure, a month because it means that much to her. It will actually be like that for the rest of her life. She will carry that around, so it sucks. It sucks right now."

Holm is expected to fight again in 2018.

