Holm back in Albuquerque after loss to Cyborg

Holm's orbital bone was not broken and her eye is expected to be OK. The physical wounds will heal, but her team says this one is tough to get over mentally.

"Losing sucks," said Holm's trainer, Mike Winklejohn. "She's very disappointed and it's going to be like that for, I'm sure, a month because it means that much to her. It will actually be like that for the rest of her life. She will carry that around, so it sucks. It sucks right now."