Furstinger suspended after Boise State game

J.P. Murrieta
February 07, 2018 07:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- University of New Mexico senior Joe Furstinger must sit out their next game. The Mountain West suspended Furstinger for shoving a Boise State player at the end of Tuesday night's game.

Furstinger will miss Saturday's matchup at Air Force. He's played in every game this year and is the team's leading rebounder.

"Just completely unacceptable behavior; I am sick about it," head coach Paul Weir. "As sick as I am about the game that's not really how a game like this should end."

The conference also reprimanded Boise State's Justinian Jessup.

"The student-athletes and support personnel from both institutions have been admonished with regard to their leaving the bench area to participate in the altercation," the conference said Wednesday. "This action could have resulted in a much more serious incident."


Updated: February 07, 2018 07:35 PM
Created: February 07, 2018 07:05 PM

