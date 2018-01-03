Lobo men, women to take on Boise State Broncos Wednesday

This year, the Lady Lobos are off to an amazing start of the season, sitting 14-1 overall with their only loss coming from a matchup with Oklahoma in mid-December. The team has received votes for the AP top 25 but has yet to break into national polls.

Tip off for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with tickets still available.

Lobo Men's Basketball Team

The UNM men's basketball team is on the road looking to give Boise State their first conference loss.

The lobos are coming off of a tough away loss to Nevada Dec. 30. If they win tonight, it will be the first road victory for the team that sits at 6-9 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Broncos are currently 12-2, 2-0.

Tonight's game is also set for 7 p.m.