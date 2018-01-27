Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair This Weekend
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss

Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss

Lee Faria
January 27, 2018 09:18 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The New Mexico women's basketball team has now lost five of its last six games after a Saturday defeat at the hands of the Colorado State Rams on the road.

Advertisement

The final score was 74-71 in overtime. The Lobos were once again paced by Cherise Beynon, who finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

With the loss the Lobos are now 16-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

The team returns home to play Utah State in Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday night.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Lee Faria


Updated: January 27, 2018 09:18 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 09:09 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Woman arrested after driving drunk with car full of kids, promptly released
Woman arrested after driving drunk with car full of kids, promptly released
Inmate suing state after giving birth while handcuffed, New Mexican reports
Inmate suing state after giving birth while handcuffed, New Mexican reports
NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house
NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition

Advertisement




Pilot in deadly helicopter crash remembered as dear friend, role model
Pilot in deadly helicopter crash remembered as dear friend, role model
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office investigating charred body found in Rio Rancho
'I ride because I can': Bikers ride to Roundhouse to advocate for their community
'I ride because I can': Bikers ride to Roundhouse to advocate for their community
Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes
Report finds many more NM students trying e-cigs than traditional cigarettes
Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss
Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss