Lobo women drop to 4-5 in MW play after road loss
Lee Faria
January 27, 2018 09:18 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The New Mexico women's basketball team has now lost five of its last six games after a Saturday defeat at the hands of the Colorado State Rams on the road.
The final score was 74-71 in overtime. The Lobos were once again paced by Cherise Beynon, who finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds.
With the loss the Lobos are now 16-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play.
The team returns home to play Utah State in Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday night.
