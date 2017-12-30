Lobo women rally in second half to defeat Nevada, improve to 14-1 overall
Lee Faria
December 30, 2017 10:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobo women's basketball team entered Saturday's game against the Nevada Wolf Pack with only one loss on the year, and they left with that lone blemish on their record after a 72-68 nail-biter at Dreamstyle Arena.
New Mexico was down by as much as a dozen points in the game. The Lobos outscored the Wolf Pack 45-37 in the second half en route to victory, led by a game-high 18 points from Jaisa Nunn.
The Lobos will look to keep up their sterling play when Boise State comes to down on Wednesday.
Watch the above video for highlights.
