Lobos could jump several spots in MW standings this week
Lee Faria
February 18, 2018 04:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men's basketball team has the weekend off, but the Lobos will hit the road Tuesday for a matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys and the opportunity to make a move in the Mountain West standings.
The Lobos beat the Cowboys last month, and Wyoming went on to beat both Nevada and Boise State – currently the top two placeholders in the conference – at home. With a win on Tuesday, New Mexico could find themselves firmly in fourth place in the conference.
Here is the conference as it stands on Sunday:
1. Nevada (23-5, 12-2 MW)
2. Boise State (21-6, 11-4)
3. Fresno State (19-8, 9-5)
4. UNLV (19-8, 8-6)
5. Wyoming (17-10, 8-6)
6. New Mexico (13-14, 8-6)
7. San Diego State (15-10, 7-7)
8. Utah State (14-14, 7-8)
9. Air Force (10-15, 4-9)
10. Colorado State (11-17, 4-11)
11. San Jose State (3-22, 0-14)
The Lobos beat the two teams they're looking up at – Wyoming and UNLV – earlier in the season. If they can finish season sweeps of those opponents this week, they would own the tiebreaker over both of them.
They've got some momentum going for them too – New Mexico is coming off a 78-63 victory over Utah State last week.
Credits
Updated: February 18, 2018 04:29 PM
Created: February 18, 2018 04:12 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved