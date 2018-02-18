Lobos could jump several spots in MW standings this week

The Lobos beat the Cowboys last month, and Wyoming went on to beat both Nevada and Boise State – currently the top two placeholders in the conference – at home. With a win on Tuesday, New Mexico could find themselves firmly in fourth place in the conference.

Here is the conference as it stands on Sunday:

1. Nevada (23-5, 12-2 MW)

2. Boise State (21-6, 11-4)

3. Fresno State (19-8, 9-5)

4. UNLV (19-8, 8-6)

5. Wyoming (17-10, 8-6)

6. New Mexico (13-14, 8-6)

7. San Diego State (15-10, 7-7)

8. Utah State (14-14, 7-8)

9. Air Force (10-15, 4-9)

10. Colorado State (11-17, 4-11)

11. San Jose State (3-22, 0-14)