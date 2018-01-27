Lobos, facing Rams, nab fifth win in last six games
Lee Faria
January 27, 2018 09:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Lobos kept the good times rollin' Saturday evening in their latest matchup against Colorado State in Dreamstyle Arena.
The Lobos entered halftime up 44-32 over the Rams (10-13) and finished strong en route to an 80-65 victory. With the latest win New Mexico is now 6-3 in the Mountain West and 11-11 overall.
