Lobos, facing Rams, nab fifth win in last six games

Lee Faria
January 27, 2018 09:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Lobos kept the good times rollin' Saturday evening in their latest matchup against Colorado State in Dreamstyle Arena.

The Lobos entered halftime up 44-32 over the Rams (10-13) and finished strong en route to an 80-65 victory. With the latest win New Mexico is now 6-3 in the Mountain West and 11-11 overall.

January 27, 2018

