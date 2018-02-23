Lobos get to .500 after 6-0 shutout
J.P. Murrieta
February 23, 2018 11:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobo baseball team was looking to get to .500 in the second of a four-game set against Central Michigan at home, and they came away with that and their first winning streak of 2018.
UNM carried over its momentum from a 20-run outing Thursday to nab a 6-0 victory in the team's latest game.
Garrett Gouldsmith opened the scoring with a 2-run triple to deep right field in the fourth, and the Lobos didn't look back from there. Justin Slaten contributed a sterling 7 innings of no-run three-hit ball in which he struck out eight and walked none.
New Mexico (3-3) and Central Michigan (2-4) meet up again for game three Saturday at 2 p.m.
