Lobos hang tough with Nevada, but remains winless on the road

Lee Faria
December 30, 2017 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The big shot in the Mountain West Conference this year is the Nevada Wolf Pack. On Saturday the Lobos had them on the ropes, but couldn't deliver the knockout punch.

New Mexico has yet to win a road game this season, and they remained winless with the 77-74 loss at Reno. The Lobos managed to make it a close game with the 13-3 Wolf Pack, after heading to the locker room at a halftime down by eight.

Anthony Mathis paced New Mexico with 17 total points, including making 5 of his 8 shots from beyond the arc.

New Mexico will stay on the road for a matchup against Boise State on Wednesday, as the team continues conference play.  

Updated: December 30, 2017 10:18 PM
Created: December 30, 2017 10:12 PM

