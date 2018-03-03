Lobos hold open practice, meet with fans during spring showcase

Fans got to watch practice and then meet the Lobos; there were plenty of autographs and pictures to go around. Many of the players said they love the opportunity to hang out with those same people that fill the bleachers on fall evenings, and perhaps even with some new fans.

"It's just great with the kids and all," said New Mexico linebacker Sitiveni Tamaivena. "At one time we have all been kids going to see other players play, but for me, I never go to see NCAA college players play."