Lobos look to continue hot streak Saturday against CSU
J.P. Murrieta
January 26, 2018 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobo men's basketball team will host Colorado State Saturday night at 7 p.m. as the program looks to continue its strong play.
New Mexico is 5-3 in conference play after having won four of its last five games. The team is coming off a pair of emotional, come-from-behind victories against UNLV and San Diego State, and head coach Paul Weir says his players can't let their guard up against the 10-12 Rams.
"The last thing I would want us to do is get comfortable or start to take things for granted or think we're just going to win," he said. "So we just have to keep our edge. Colorado State is a feisty team, always has been."
