Lobos' Mathis 'embracing the moment' after latest win
Lee Faria
January 21, 2018 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico Lobos under Paul Weir have a flair for the dramatic, and they showed it once again in their win over San Diego State Saturday night.
Anthony Mathis scored 15 points in the first half for New Mexico, but the Lobos were down 10 at the half. In the second half, it was Antino Jackson who hit five big points first to give the Lobos the lead, and the second to put them in the front for good.
New Mexico outscored the Aztecs 41-27 in the second half en route to a 79-75 victory.
"It's been two years since I've had this feeling and I'm just embracing it as much as I can," Mathis said. "Just looking around embracing the moment, looking around (at) the amazing fans we have. Everybody cheering everybody."
Credits
Updated: January 21, 2018 10:32 PM
Created: January 21, 2018 09:56 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved