Lobos pick up win No. 7 with beatdown of Spartans

Lee Faria
January 06, 2018 10:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men's basketball team picked up a much-needed victory and then some against the visiting San Jose State Spartans Saturday evening.

An 80-47 victory over SJSU has the Lobos in the middle of the conference standings with a 2-2 Mountain West record.

Watch the above video for highlights.


Lee Faria


Updated: January 06, 2018 10:33 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 10:23 PM

