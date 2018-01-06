Lobos pick up win No. 7 with beatdown of Spartans
Lee Faria
January 06, 2018 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men's basketball team picked up a much-needed victory and then some against the visiting San Jose State Spartans Saturday evening.
An 80-47 victory over SJSU has the Lobos in the middle of the conference standings with a 2-2 Mountain West record.
