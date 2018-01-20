Lobos rally behind Jackson, beat San Diego St. 79-75

Malik Pope and Devin Watson each scored 16 for the Aztecs (11-7, 3-4).

Makuach Maluach scored 15 and Joe Furstinger added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to offset a lack of production from the rest of the squad.

San Diego State was beset by foul troubles, starters Jalen McDaniels, who still finished with 13 points, and Matt Mitchell each sitting for long stretches.

McDaniels scored six of his points in an 8-0 SDSU first-half run that put it up 20-13, a lead that grew to 48-38 at halftime.

But behind a productive second half from behind the arc, New Mexico was able to gradually close the gap, then used a 9-0 run capped by Jackson's fourth 3-pointer of the second half to go up 75-73 with three minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

The Aztecs remain in fifth pending Utah State's late home game against Wyoming.

New Mexico's win moves it into sole possession of third place in the Mountain West, a half-game ahead of Fresno State, whose game Saturday at conference cellar-dweller and winless Air Force was at the very least postponed and possibly cancelled because of the federal government shutdown.

UP NEXT

San Diego State is next at home Wednesday against Colorado State.

New Mexico also plays the Rams next at home Jan. 27.

