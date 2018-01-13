Lobos stay winless on the road after loss to Fresno State
Lee Faria
January 13, 2018 09:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos are still in search of their first road win of the season.
On Saturday they got another chance when they took on the Fresno State Bulldogs in California. They entered the second half only down by two, and were up by as much as five late in the game, but couldn't pull off the victory.
For the second game in a row Makuach Maluach was outstanding for New Mexico, finishing with a career-high 21 points. It wouldn't be enough as the Lobos lost to Fresno State (13-6) by a final score of 89-80.
After the loss the Lobos are now 8-11, including 3-3 in conference play. They next head to Las Vegas to play UNLV.
