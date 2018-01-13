Lobos stay winless on the road after loss to Fresno State

On Saturday they got another chance when they took on the Fresno State Bulldogs in California. They entered the second half only down by two, and were up by as much as five late in the game, but couldn't pull off the victory.

For the second game in a row Makuach Maluach was outstanding for New Mexico, finishing with a career-high 21 points. It wouldn't be enough as the Lobos lost to Fresno State (13-6) by a final score of 89-80.