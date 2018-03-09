Lobos to face Utah State after first MW tourney victory since 2014

"I just didn't want to lose this game," senior Joe Furstinger said. "I didn't want this to be my last college game. This team has become so close over the year; I love playing with every single player on this team. I just didn't want this to be our last game together."

The Lobos next play Utah State, after the Aggies pulled off a huge upset victory over Boise State. The key for the Aggies is their strong backcourt.