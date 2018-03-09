Lobos to face Utah State after first MW tourney victory since 2014
Lee Faria
March 09, 2018 06:50 PM
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The UNM men's basketball team cleared its first hurdle at the Mountain West Conference Tournament Thursday night, winning a first-round game for the first time in four years as they defeated Wyoming for the third time this season.
"I just didn't want to lose this game," senior Joe Furstinger said. "I didn't want this to be my last college game. This team has become so close over the year; I love playing with every single player on this team. I just didn't want this to be our last game together."
The Lobos next play Utah State, after the Aggies pulled off a huge upset victory over Boise State. The key for the Aggies is their strong backcourt.
"They have two terrific guards, Koby McEwen and Sam Merrill," Lobo head coach Paul Weir said. "McEwen was amazing on us at their place, Merrill was terrific at the Pit. We have to go do a good job of containing them."
The Lobos hit the floor at 9:30 p.m. MT Friday to face Utah State in the tourney semifinal. The winner will go on to face the winner of the matchup on the other side of the bracket, a game featuring Nevada and San Diego State.
Credits
Updated: March 09, 2018 06:50 PM
Created: March 09, 2018 06:16 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved