Lofton helps NMSU pull away from Grand Canyon 70-59

The Associated Press
January 11, 2018 10:31 PM

PHOENIX (AP) - Zach Lofton scored 29 points and made all 10 free throws and New Mexico State pulled away in the second half to defeat Grand Canyon 70-59 Thursday night, ending the Antelopes' eight-game Western Athletic Conference win streak.

New Mexico State (14-3, 2-0) outscored Grand Canyon 19-9 over the final 10:50. The Aggies took a 51-50 lead on Eli Chuha's free throw and never relinquished it.

The Antelopes (11-6, 1-1), playing before a standing room only arena-record crowd of 7,521 missed 10 straight shots as the game got away.

Lofton made 8 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Aj Harris scored 11 points for the Aggies with six boards and Jemerrio Jones pulled down 15 rebounds to go with six points and three assists.

Joshua Braun led Grand Canyon with 15 points, Keonta Vernon added 12 points and 12 rebounds and the Antelopes shot 34 percent for the game, but made 9 of 35 shots in the second half, 1 of 14 from distance.


January 11, 2018 10:31 PM
Created: January 11, 2018 10:19 PM

