Lofton helps NMSU pull away from Grand Canyon 70-59

New Mexico State (14-3, 2-0) outscored Grand Canyon 19-9 over the final 10:50. The Aggies took a 51-50 lead on Eli Chuha's free throw and never relinquished it.

The Antelopes (11-6, 1-1), playing before a standing room only arena-record crowd of 7,521 missed 10 straight shots as the game got away.