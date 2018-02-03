Logwood sparks New Mexico late in 71-68 victory | KOB 4
Logwood sparks New Mexico late in 71-68 victory

The Associated Press
February 03, 2018 10:37 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Sam Logwood scored the Lobos' final six points and New Mexico denied San Jose State its first Mountain West Conference win this season, beating the Spartans 71-68 on Saturday.

Logwood's basket with 3:50 to go gave the Lobos the lead for good at 64-62. He added another basket and four more free throws in the final 1:49.

Nai Carlisle's 3-point play with 33 seconds left got the Spartans (3-19, 0-11) within three, but after Noah Baumann grabbed a defensive rebound he had his pass intercepted by Logwood, who was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws before Ryan Welage's long 3-point attempt went off the back of the rim.

Antino Jackson scored 17 points, Anthony Mathis 15, Joe Furstinger 12 and Logwood 10 for New Mexico (12-12, 7-4).

Welage scored 22 points and Jaycee Hillsman added career highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 2:44 left.

Updated: February 03, 2018 10:37 PM
Created: February 03, 2018 10:23 PM

