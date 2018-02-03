Logwood sparks New Mexico late in 71-68 victory

Logwood's basket with 3:50 to go gave the Lobos the lead for good at 64-62. He added another basket and four more free throws in the final 1:49.

Nai Carlisle's 3-point play with 33 seconds left got the Spartans (3-19, 0-11) within three, but after Noah Baumann grabbed a defensive rebound he had his pass intercepted by Logwood, who was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws before Ryan Welage's long 3-point attempt went off the back of the rim.