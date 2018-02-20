Louisville must vacate basketball title, NCAA denies appeal | KOB 4
Louisville must vacate basketball title, NCAA denies appeal

Louisville Cardinals will have to vacate 123 wins, including championship 

The Associated Press
February 20, 2018 10:25 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville must vacate its 2013 men's basketball title following an NCAA appeals panel's decision to uphold sanctions against the men's program in the sex scandal case.

The Cardinals will have to vacate 123 victories including the championship, and return millions in conference revenue from the 2012-15 NCAA Tournaments.

The decision announced on Tuesday by the governing body's Infraction Appeals Committee ruled that the NCAA has the authority to take away championships for what it considers major rule violations. It also refuted Louisville's position that the NCAA exceeded its boundaries and didn't follow its own precedent established in other cases and said in an eight-page decision that ended, "the penalties are upheld."

Louisville now must forfeit its third NCAA title, victories and income from 2010-14, when the violations occurred. The decision culminates the governing body's investigation that followed allegations in a 2015 book by escort Katina Powell that former Cardinals basketball staffer Andre McGee hired her and other dancers to strip and have sex with recruits.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/20/2018 10:16:44 AM (GMT -7:00)
 


The Associated Press


Created: February 20, 2018 10:25 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

