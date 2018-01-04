VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Meow Wolf expanding to Denver

Brian Fetting
January 04, 2018 10:24 PM

DENVER -- Meow Wolf in Santa Fe is quite the experience, but it's about to get a big expansion. They're now planning to set up shop in the Mile High City.

Advertisement

The new project will be Meow Wolf, but nothing like the one in Santa Fe. In fact, it will be three times its size.

Officials say the exhibition will be permanent but will have an entirely new narrative and creative vision.

"As you can see, we are kind of nested within these viaducts," said Damian Taggart "It's kind of a really funky interesting site that at first most of us on the team were like, this isn't really a possible place to do our project?"

Details on the Denver experience are coming later this year. The project is expected to open by 2020.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Brian Fetting


Updated: January 04, 2018 10:24 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 08:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Criminal complaint reveals new details in foster child's death
Criminal complaint reveals new details in foster child's death
Former officer shot in 2015 sues car dealership
Former officer shot in 2015 sues car dealership
Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Motorcyclist killed in West Side crash
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.
Police: Auto theft suspects arrested after pursuit
Police: Auto theft suspects arrested after pursuit

Advertisement




Criminal complaint reveals new details in foster child's death
Criminal complaint reveals new details in foster child's death
Former officer shot in 2015 sues car dealership
Former officer shot in 2015 sues car dealership
New Mexico Legislature, governor set spending priorities
New Mexico Legislature, governor set spending priorities
Help wanted for behavioral health initiative
Help wanted for behavioral health initiative
Suspect in fatal police shooting held e-cigarette, NMSP says
Frankie Anchondo, 35.