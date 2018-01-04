Meow Wolf expanding to Denver
Brian Fetting
January 04, 2018 10:24 PM
DENVER -- Meow Wolf in Santa Fe is quite the experience, but it's about to get a big expansion. They're now planning to set up shop in the Mile High City.
The new project will be Meow Wolf, but nothing like the one in Santa Fe. In fact, it will be three times its size.
Officials say the exhibition will be permanent but will have an entirely new narrative and creative vision.
"As you can see, we are kind of nested within these viaducts," said Damian Taggart "It's kind of a really funky interesting site that at first most of us on the team were like, this isn't really a possible place to do our project?"
Details on the Denver experience are coming later this year. The project is expected to open by 2020.
Brian Fetting
Updated: January 04, 2018 10:24 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 08:40 PM
