Molina Healthcare files restraining order against state
KOB.com Web Staff
February 05, 2018 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As part of its fight to stay in the Medicaid business, one of New Mexico's largest private health care providers has now filed for a temporary restraining order against the state.
Molina Healthcare was not selected to participate in New Mexico's Medicaid managed care program for 2019. The company is fighting back, calling the procurement process flawed. They also say the contractor hired to oversee the bidding process has ties to one of the winners, creating a conflict of interest.
Molina argues that losing out on the contract could affect treatment for its 224,000 Medicaid patients.
"Molina’s request is simply that the Court stay further actions by HSD [Human Services Department], so that we can protect our members impacted by this decision and safeguard their health coverage while we seek resolution for the serious concerns we have with the recent procurement process," said Daniel Sorrells, president of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico.
