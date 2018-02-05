Molina Healthcare files restraining order against state | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
Advertisement

Molina Healthcare files restraining order against state

KOB.com Web Staff
February 05, 2018 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As part of its fight to stay in the Medicaid business, one of New Mexico's largest private health care providers has now filed for a temporary restraining order against the state.

Advertisement

Molina Healthcare was not selected to participate in New Mexico's Medicaid managed care program for 2019. The company is fighting back, calling the procurement process flawed. They also say the contractor hired to oversee the bidding process has ties to one of the winners, creating a conflict of interest.

Molina argues that losing out on the contract could affect treatment for its 224,000 Medicaid patients.

"Molina’s request is simply that the Court stay further actions by HSD [Human Services Department], so that we can protect our members impacted by this decision and safeguard their health coverage while we seek resolution for the serious concerns we have with the recent procurement process," said Daniel Sorrells, president of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 05, 2018 10:14 PM
Created: February 05, 2018 07:36 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Man convicted in road rage killing sentenced on federal charges
Man convicted in road rage killing sentenced on federal charges
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports
Murrieta to leave KOB after 20 years of covering local sports

Advertisement




Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants are a no-show for testing
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says
Eddy County man charged with murdering mother, sheriff says
City Council honors officer who adopted addicted infant
Officer Ryan Holets at City Council meeting
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times
Pay It 4ward: Nurse gives family strength during tough times