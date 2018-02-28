New Mexico blitzes Colorado St. 108-87 behind Furstinger

New Mexico (16-14, 11-6 Mountain West) built a 21-5 lead on 7-of-8 shooting as Anthony Mathis buried a pair of 3-pointers and Chris McNeal and Troy Simons each added 3s. The Lobos, who never trailed, went to halftime ahead 58-32 and led by double figures the entire second half.

The Lobos entered the game with 325 made 3s, breaking the previous single-season record in program history of 301. Against Colorado State (11-20, 4-14), the Lobos shot 10 of 30 from distance. New Mexico finished 37-of-61 (61 percent) shooting and 24 of 29 (83) from the foul line. Antino Jackson scored 13 points with nine assists and collected four of New Mexico's 12 steals.