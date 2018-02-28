New Mexico blitzes Colorado St. 108-87 behind Furstinger | KOB 4
New Mexico blitzes Colorado St. 108-87 behind Furstinger

The Associated Press
February 28, 2018 10:34 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Joe Furstinger scored 22 points and led seven New Mexico players in double-digit scoring and the Lobos throttled faltering Colorado state 108-87 on Wednesday and topped the century mark for the sixth time this season.

New Mexico (16-14, 11-6 Mountain West) built a 21-5 lead on 7-of-8 shooting as Anthony Mathis buried a pair of 3-pointers and Chris McNeal and Troy Simons each added 3s. The Lobos, who never trailed, went to halftime ahead 58-32 and led by double figures the entire second half.

The Lobos entered the game with 325 made 3s, breaking the previous single-season record in program history of 301. Against Colorado State (11-20, 4-14), the Lobos shot 10 of 30 from distance. New Mexico finished 37-of-61 (61 percent) shooting and 24 of 29 (83) from the foul line. Antino Jackson scored 13 points with nine assists and collected four of New Mexico's 12 steals.

Prentiss Nixon led the Rams with 27 points, Raquan Mitchell scored 21 and Nico Carvacho grabbed 11 rebounds. The Rams ended the regular season 1-11 in their last 12 games and will be the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament.


