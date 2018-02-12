NM snowboarder makes huge decision to continue chasing her dream
J.P. Murrieta
February 13, 2018 06:57 AM
NORTHWEST NEW MEXICO – You don't have to be in PyeongChang this winter to find athletes with hearts of gold.
In fact, you need only venture to the Four Corners region of our state. There, you'll find snowboarder Brittani Coury, who at age 21 gave up something most of us wouldn't dream of to continue racing down snowy slopes.
It's because of that determination that Coury has an opportunity to participate in the Paralympic Games in South Korea in March.
Watch the above video for the full story from J.P. Murrieta.
