NMSU beats cold-shooting CSU Bakersfield 69-43

CSU Bakersfield (10-14, 3-6) had its two-game win streak snapped, and was held to under 50 points for the second time this season. The Roadrunners lost to Utah Valley 75-42 on Jan. 6.

New Mexico State (21-3, 8-0 Western Athletic Conference), alone atop the conference standings, has two more conference wins than both Utah Valley (17-7, 6-2) and Grand Canyon (17-8, 6-3). The Aggies host Grand Canyon on Saturday and travel to Utah Valley on Feb. 15.