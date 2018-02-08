NMSU beats cold-shooting CSU Bakersfield 69-43 | KOB 4
NMSU beats cold-shooting CSU Bakersfield 69-43

The Associated Press
February 08, 2018 10:10 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Zach Lofton scored 14 points and New Mexico State beat cold-shooting Cal State Bakersfield 69-43 on Thursday night for its 10th straight win.

CSU Bakersfield (10-14, 3-6) had its two-game win streak snapped, and was held to under 50 points for the second time this season. The Roadrunners lost to Utah Valley 75-42 on Jan. 6.

New Mexico State (21-3, 8-0 Western Athletic Conference), alone atop the conference standings, has two more conference wins than both Utah Valley (17-7, 6-2) and Grand Canyon (17-8, 6-3). The Aggies host Grand Canyon on Saturday and travel to Utah Valley on Feb. 15.

oth teams shot poorly from the floor. New Mexico State was 23-of-67 shooting (34 percent), but made 10 3-pointers. Cal State Bakersfield was 14 of 55 from the field (25.5 percent), and made just 2 of 21 from long range.

Jemerrio Jones matched a career-best with 20 of the Aggies' 53 rebounds.


Updated: February 08, 2018 10:10 PM
Created: February 08, 2018 09:53 PM

