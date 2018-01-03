Boise State drops UNM men, 90-62

Alex Hobbs added 18 points off the bench for the Broncos (13-2, 3-0). Chandler Hutchison had 17 points and led with 10 rebounds, Lexus Williams had 11 points and five assists and Zach Haney chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Boise State shot 59 percent to 35 percent for New Mexico and had a 45-25 rebounding edge.