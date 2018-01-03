VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Boise State drops UNM men, 90-62

The Associated Press
January 03, 2018 10:37 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Justinian Jessup scored 23 points and led five players in double-figure scoring and Boise State downed New Mexico 90-62 in Mountain West Conference action on Wednesday night.

Alex Hobbs added 18 points off the bench for the Broncos (13-2, 3-0). Chandler Hutchison had 17 points and led with 10 rebounds, Lexus Williams had 11 points and five assists and Zach Haney chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Boise State shot 59 percent to 35 percent for New Mexico and had a 45-25 rebounding edge.

Haney scored first for the Broncos and they led all the way, building to a 45-22 advantage at the break.

Hobbs made a jumper and a layup back-to-back to cap a 19-8 second-half start for Boise State, extending its lead to 64-30 with 12:14 to play and the Broncos cruised from there.

Joe Furstinger led the Lobos (6-10, 1-2) with 15 points and six rebounds. Anthony Mathis added 13 points.


Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 03, 2018 10:37 PM
Created: January 03, 2018 09:41 PM

