UNM women remain unbeaten in conference play

Lapeyrolerie netted 23 points for UNM, including five 3-pointers. Jaisa Nunn added 19 points while Cherise Beynon had 18, Tesha Buck scored 15, and Antonia Anderson had 13 off the bench.

UNM outscored Boise State 34-21 in the fourth quarter to improve to 15-1 overall on the season, 3-0 in Mountain West play. The Lobos shot 65.6 percent from the field in the second half.