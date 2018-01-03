VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
UNM women remain unbeaten in conference play

J.R. Oppenheim
January 04, 2018 07:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Alex Lapeyrolerie led five Lobos in double-digit scoring Wednesday night as the University of New Mexico women's basketball team beat Boise State 100-83.

Lapeyrolerie netted 23 points for UNM, including five 3-pointers. Jaisa Nunn added 19 points while Cherise Beynon had 18, Tesha Buck scored 15, and Antonia Anderson had 13 off the bench.

UNM outscored Boise State 34-21 in the fourth quarter to improve to 15-1 overall on the season, 3-0 in Mountain West play. The Lobos shot 65.6 percent from the field in the second half.

Riley Lupfer paced Boise State with 24 points, followed by Marta Hermida with 19, Shalen Shaw with 14 and Braydey Hodgins with 10.


