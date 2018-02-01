UNM men fourth, women sixth in MW after Wednesday
Lee Faria
February 01, 2018 06:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- With only six scholarship players able to play Wednesday night at Utah State, the New Mexico men's basketball team ended up falling to the Aggies 89-80. There was no Antino Jackson, no Jachai Simmons, no Vladimir Pinchuk and no Sam Logwood.
Somehow, UNM stayed in the game the entire way. Paul Weir said that it was a game where the Lobos could have and should have won, but the bottom line was breakdowns on defense.
"We spent a lot of this year that we didn't really execute in the course of the game -- things that we go over every single day -- and they were just mental mistakes," Weir said. "We talked about that after the game. You can't make that many mental mistakes and expect to come away with a win on the road."
Looking at the men's Mountain West Conference standings, Nevada beat Fresno State Wednesday night are on top. Boise State, which comes to The Pit next Tuesday, is in second, followed by Wyoming and the Lobos.
If the tournament started today, the Lobos would play UNLV in the 4-5 game. The Lobos get San Jose State on Saturday and will play Colorado State and Air Force on the road.
The New Mexico women's basketball team won for the first time in a month, hammering Utah State at The Pit Wednesday night. Jaisa Nunn led the way with 20 points and 13 boards.
With the win, the Lobos are now 17-6 overall and 5-5 in conference. Up next is San Jose State, meaning it's a chance for the Lobos to get a little payback. The Spartans beat the Lobos earlier this season in California.
Wyoming and UNLV are tied for the top spot in the conference standings at 7-2. Boise State is third while CSU and Fresno State are tied at 7-4. The Lobos sit in sixth place.
If the tourney opened today, the Lobos would play Air Force to open the tournament.
