UNM men fourth, women sixth in MW after Wednesday

Looking at the men's Mountain West Conference standings, Nevada beat Fresno State Wednesday night are on top. Boise State, which comes to The Pit next Tuesday, is in second, followed by Wyoming and the Lobos.

If the tournament started today, the Lobos would play UNLV in the 4-5 game. The Lobos get San Jose State on Saturday and will play Colorado State and Air Force on the road.

The New Mexico women's basketball team won for the first time in a month, hammering Utah State at The Pit Wednesday night. Jaisa Nunn led the way with 20 points and 13 boards.

With the win, the Lobos are now 17-6 overall and 5-5 in conference. Up next is San Jose State, meaning it's a chance for the Lobos to get a little payback. The Spartans beat the Lobos earlier this season in California.

Wyoming and UNLV are tied for the top spot in the conference standings at 7-2. Boise State is third while CSU and Fresno State are tied at 7-4. The Lobos sit in sixth place.

If the tourney opened today, the Lobos would play Air Force to open the tournament.