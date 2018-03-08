NMSU cruises past Chicago State in WAC opener, 97-70 | KOB 4
NMSU cruises past Chicago State in WAC opener, 97-70

The Associated Press
March 08, 2018 10:31 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Zach Lofton put up 21 points and Jemerrio Jones pulled down 15 rebounds and top-seeded New Mexico State cruised past Chicago State 97-70 in a first-round game in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

The Aggies advance to a semifinal contest Friday.

New Mexico State (26-5) took a 45-26 lead at intermission and shot a crisp 51.4 percent from the field (36 of 70), including 53.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (14 of 26)

Chicago State (3-29) was held to 22 of 58 from the field (37.9 percent), including 3 of 17 from distance.

Jones, the WAC Player of the Year who came into the game averaging a double-double with 10.9 points and 12.7 boards, came up a field goal shy of that feat in the opener. Kevon Jones had 18 points and Johnathon Wilkins added 10.

Deionte Simmons and Glen Burns scored 14 points apiece and Fred Sims Jr. and Jelani Pruitt each contributed 13 for the Cougars.


The Associated Press


Updated: March 08, 2018 10:31 PM
Created: March 08, 2018 09:48 PM

