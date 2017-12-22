NMSU ready for first bowl since 1960
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico State football team will arrive in Tucson Wednesday for their first bowl game since 1960.
The Aggies of NMSU will face the Aggies of Utah State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. NMSU won three of its final four games to become bowl-eligible for the first time in 57 years, and they know defense and stopping the run game of Utah State will be the keys to winning.
"If you look at our last two games, we help people to (numbers) 10 and 17, and we did very good against the run in both those games," said Aggie linebacker Dalton Herrington. "So if we can do that again, then obviously that's when we have more success."
