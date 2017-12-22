Advertisement

NMSU ready for first bowl since 1960

NMSU ready for first bowl since 1960

J.P. Murrieta
December 22, 2017 09:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico State football team will arrive in Tucson Wednesday for their first bowl game since 1960.

Advertisement

The Aggies of NMSU will face the Aggies of Utah State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. NMSU won three of its final four games to become bowl-eligible for the first time in 57 years, and they know defense and stopping the run game of Utah State will be the keys to winning.

"If you look at our last two games, we help people to (numbers) 10 and 17, and we did very good against the run in both those games," said Aggie linebacker Dalton Herrington. "So if we can do that again, then obviously that's when we have more success."

Credits

J.P. Murrieta


Created: December 22, 2017 09:15 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

APD releases lapel video capturing gruesome May discovery
APD releases lapel video capturing gruesome May discovery
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed after hitting barrier on I-40
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed after hitting barrier on I-40
City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs
City's newest APD substation to close for structural repairs
After attempted carjacking, woman now carrying weapon for defense
After attempted carjacking, woman now carrying weapon for defense
BCSO: Fatal crash closes WB I-40 near Atrisco Vista
BCSO: Fatal crash closes WB I-40 near Atrisco Vista

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


APD investigating suspicious death in Four Hills area
APD investigating suspicious death in Four Hills area
NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse
NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse
Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year
Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year
Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis
NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis