Police: Suspect in Colts player's crash death deported twice

Edwin Jackson Edwin Jackson |  Photo: AP

By RICK CALLAHAN
February 05, 2018 11:52 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man being held in a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver has twice been deported from the U.S., police said Monday.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, is a citizen of Guatemala who gave officers a fake name when he was arrested following the crash early Sunday along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators said he was deported in 2007 and 2009, and was again living illegally in the U.S.

Police said Jackson and 54-year-old Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were standing outside Monroe's car along I-70 after Jackson became ill while Monroe was transporting him for the ride-sharing company.

Both men were struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by Orrego-Savala, according to police. Investigators said they believe Orrego-Savala, who lives in Indianapolis, was intoxicated and driving without a license.

Orrego-Savala has not been charged but remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday as the investigation into the crash continues. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office was working with police on "potential criminal charges" in the case, spokeswoman Peg McLeish said.

Jackson, 26, started eight games for the Colts during the 2016 season, finishing third on the team with 61 tackles. He was considered a possible starter at inside linebacker for the 2017 but missed the season after suffering an injury during training camp.

The 6-foot, 234-pound Jackson previously played for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts said in a statement Sunday that Jackson "was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization."


By RICK CALLAHAN


Updated: February 05, 2018 11:52 AM
Created: February 05, 2018 11:38 AM

