Reinstated UNM ski team celebrates weekend victory
Marian Camacho
January 08, 2018 08:08 AM
BIG SKY, Mont – It’s a good day to be a Lobo. UNM’s ski team just swept the men’s and women’s giant slaloms at the Montana State Invitational. The Lobos also had the best team score, claiming first overall.
Lobo Katharine Irwin took first place in the women’s giant slalom celebrating her first collegiate victory and becoming one of five Lobos to place in the top 10.
This is the first time UNM has swept both alpine races in the same day since February 8, 2014 at the Jade Enterprises/UNM Invitational.
UNM’s Vegard Busengdal also finished on the podium, coming in third overall in the men’s giant slalom.
Overall, the Lobos scored 173 points for the day giving them a solid 20-point lead over second place Denver. (Read breakdown of scores here.)
It was just last May that the team received news that their program would be reinstated for the 2017-18 season, following the decision to cut the program by former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs.
Marian Camacho
Created: January 08, 2018 08:07 AM
