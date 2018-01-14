Alex Bregman appears at local baseball clinic, is confident about 2018 Astros
Lee Faria
January 14, 2018 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Baseball Academy held its annual Hitting For A Cure clinic Sunday, inviting young players in the area to learn some tricks of the game from professionals.
The proceeds from the camp go to various charities, including buying iPads for autistic children.
Alex Bregman – an ABA alumnus who helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series win in October – was at the event, and said he loves working with future stars of the game. As for his big league club, they are gearing up for another run in 2018, having just added a star-caliber pitcher to a rotation that was already a strength.
"We just added Gerrit Cole and we are looking forward to it," Bregman said. "It's going to be a special year, and our entire team thinks that we have a shot to go back-to-back and repeat what a team hasn't done since the year 2000."
That's when the New York Yankees finished off a run of three consecutive championships. No team this century has repeated since then.
Credits
Updated: January 14, 2018 06:22 PM
Created: January 14, 2018 05:40 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved