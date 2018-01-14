Alex Bregman appears at local baseball clinic, is confident about 2018 Astros

The proceeds from the camp go to various charities, including buying iPads for autistic children.

Alex Bregman – an ABA alumnus who helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series win in October – was at the event, and said he loves working with future stars of the game. As for his big league club, they are gearing up for another run in 2018, having just added a star-caliber pitcher to a rotation that was already a strength.