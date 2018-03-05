Albuquerque plane manufacturer to expand to Africa
March 05, 2018 06:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque-based aircraft manufacturing is expanding into Africa and the Middle East.
Seeker Aircraft builds observation and surveillance aircraft. The company announced a dealer in Africa will begin selling their planes. Seeker says it's all part of its efforts to expand their business not only into sub-Saharan Africa but Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia.
"Ecoalpha is well suited to represent Seeker in our efforts to expand marketing, sales and services into Sub-Saharan Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and, the United Arab Emirates," said Ed Lundeen, president of Seeker Aircraft. "Ecoalpha intends to have a mission configured Seeker aircraft in their territory for demonstration purposes and plans on establishing a services base for parts and support for fielded aircraft."
Meanwhile, Lending Tree lists Albuquerque as one of the 10 best cities in the country for new small businesses. They rank Albuquerque eighth best overall, saying small businesses brought in an average of more than $273,000 in their first year here.
Not only that, they say around 83 percent of those businesses report being profitable.
Lending Tree based their information 80,000 surveys sent out to new small businesses in the 50 largest metros in the country. They say Sacramento, California is the best place for new small businesses. Cincinnati was the worst.
