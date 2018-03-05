Albuquerque plane manufacturer to expand to Africa

Meanwhile, Lending Tree lists Albuquerque as one of the 10 best cities in the country for new small businesses. They rank Albuquerque eighth best overall, saying small businesses brought in an average of more than $273,000 in their first year here.

Not only that, they say around 83 percent of those businesses report being profitable.

Lending Tree based their information 80,000 surveys sent out to new small businesses in the 50 largest metros in the country. They say Sacramento, California is the best place for new small businesses. Cincinnati was the worst.