Sled hockey a quietly burgeoning sport in ABQ

He had cancer as a child, and lost his leg at the young age of 10. It prevented him from being able to participate in sports as a kid, but now he wants to help ensure others have that experience – through sled hockey.

"I think it gives them a chance to get out and go move easily and fast on the ice, and to exercise and do something they can't easily do," East said. "When I look back on it, I thought that was probably the most important thing for me was being a part of a team."

Sled hockey is just like regular hockey, except participants sit on sleds. It's a program East says he would like to help build right here in New Mexico.

"I would like to see it grow," he said. "I'd like to see both an adult team and a youth team."

With a partnership of East, Joe Hansen and New Mexico Hockey, sled hockey is now up and running at the Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque.

The activity isn't just for the disabled; it's for anybody who doesn't feel like they can play traditional standup hockey. Those people can grab a sled…and maybe even spot East on the ice.