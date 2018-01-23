Tariff could hurt New Mexico solar industry | KOB 4
Tariff could hurt New Mexico solar industry

Kassi Nelson
January 23, 2018 05:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- With at least 300 days of sunshine each year, the solar industry is growing in New Mexico. The 2016 job report released by the Solar Foundation shows the industry employed nearly 3,000 people across the state, up 54 percent from 2015.

Regina Wheeler, CEO of SunPower by Positive Energy Solar, said the growth paints a picture of the future.

"You've got self-driving cars and you've got spaceport, and every house has solar on it and batteries in it and electric cars put together," she said. "And we're part of that in a big way here in New Mexico."

But the industry’s future is a little more uncertain. On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will impose a tariff of up to 30 percent for solar equipment made abroad. Wheeler said the cost will trickle down.

"We would have to charge a little more," she said. "The plan is to pass the impacts of the tariff to the consumer directly."

The Solar Energy Industries Association has projected tens of thousands of job losses in the sector that employs 260,000 people. Some of those layoffs could hit New Mexico.

Wheeler said her company has taken measure to minimize the impact of the tariff. For now, they're able to offer consumers pre-tariff pricing for some equipment as long as supplies last. But she and others in the industry are hoping the state steps in.

"The state Legislature is now carrying a bill to reinstate the 10 percent state tax credit, which would pretty much offset the impact of the tariffs and could actually keep the same great pricing available to consumers in New Mexico so our industry could continue to grow," she said.

The president approved four years of tariffs that start at 30 percent and gradually drop to 15 percent.


