The Holly Holm faithful begins to gather on fight night
J.P. Murrieta and Brittany Costello
December 30, 2017 07:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With Holly Holm's fight against Cris Cyborg right around the corner, the party in Albuquerque was beginning to heat up soon after when the sun went down on Saturday.
The excitement was building and the buzz growing ever larger at Isleta Resort and Casino, where the official watch party is being held for the big bout. Hundreds gather with food and high expectations for Holm, who lives and trains in the Duke City.
"Anything is possible in a fight like this," said Robert Spalding, one of the fans at the party. "I mean, all it takes is being out of position once somebody taking advantage of it, and the fight can change just like that. So, you know, it's like the whole football thing. Any given Sunday you got skill, but you also got luck."
As for the hours leading up to Holms's fight, her coach says they are filled with lots of mental preparation…and waiting.
"There's nothing like fight day. She thinks about the fight all day long, a lot of ups and downs. From there she doesn't go 10 or 15 seconds without thinking about the fight," Mike Winklejohn said. "It takes a lot out of her, so we try to distract her, but it's going to be a good night for us."
Holm isn't the only fighter New Mexicans will recognize at UFC 219. Carlos Condit – also from Albuquerque – will be back in the octagon after a brief hiatus where he thought about retirement.
Condit will take on Neil Magny at UFC 219. But will it be his last fight?
"Right now, it's a one-fight deal," he said. "I'm looking at this one, see how this one goes. See how I perform. See how I feel afterwards, go back, talk to my family. Talk to my coaches. Re-evaluate and see what the next right step is."
During his 18 months off Condit opened up his own coffee business in the Duke City.
Credits
J.P. Murrieta and Brittany Costello
Created: December 30, 2017 07:10 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved