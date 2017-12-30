The Holly Holm faithful begins to gather on fight night

As for the hours leading up to Holms's fight, her coach says they are filled with lots of mental preparation…and waiting.

"There's nothing like fight day. She thinks about the fight all day long, a lot of ups and downs. From there she doesn't go 10 or 15 seconds without thinking about the fight," Mike Winklejohn said. "It takes a lot out of her, so we try to distract her, but it's going to be a good night for us."

Holm isn't the only fighter New Mexicans will recognize at UFC 219. Carlos Condit – also from Albuquerque – will be back in the octagon after a brief hiatus where he thought about retirement.

Condit will take on Neil Magny at UFC 219. But will it be his last fight?

"Right now, it's a one-fight deal," he said. "I'm looking at this one, see how this one goes. See how I perform. See how I feel afterwards, go back, talk to my family. Talk to my coaches. Re-evaluate and see what the next right step is."

During his 18 months off Condit opened up his own coffee business in the Duke City.