Trio of Lobos sign with MLS
Marian Camacho
January 10, 2018 07:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A trio of Lobos is heading to the next level. Former Lobo men’s soccer players Jason Beaulieu, Aaron Herrera and Chris Wehan have each signed contracts with the Major League Soccer.
The three will join former Lobo Niko Hansen who was the ninth overall pick, by the Columbus Crew SC, in the MLS SuperDraft, making that four Lobos to sign MLS contracts in the past two seasons.
Beaulieu signed to play for the Montreal Impact, Herrera for Real Salt Lake and Wehan will suit up with the San Jose Quakes.
