UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing

A preliminary investigation sparked in the fall by UNM and headed up by a retired judge found witnesses who claimed Davie, during an all-team meeting, suggested his players "get some dirt on this whore" in regards to the alleged sexual assault victim.

But the Hogan investigation – which involved interviewed with current and former Lobo players – found the firm "cannot conclude that coaches or staff members of the football program obstructed any criminal investigations."

In his statement Davie said no investigators ever asked him about the comments he allegedly made in the team meeting.

"So there is no misunderstanding, never did I make that or any similar comment," he said.

Another incident the firm looked into involved alleged domestic abuse by a Lobo football player which did not result in criminal charges being filed.

The judge in that investigation "indicated there was a concern that the incident had been 'covered up' by the football program," but Hogan in its follow-up probe said they couldn't confirm the allegations.

The Hogan report did acknowledge widespread issues within the Athletic Department and university as a whole in regards to students' faith in UNM to address concerns of safety and reports of alleged sexual misconduct on campus.

That sentiment echoes similar findings by the Department of Justice in 2016, which, following a broad investigation, recommended UNM take vast measures to streamline the process of reporting sexual harassment.

Another investigation, by UNM's Office of Equal Opportunity, found that although there was "sufficient evidence" to back up three separate incidents of alleged racial-based discrimination against players, they did not violate university policy, nor has it been a continuing regular issue during Davie's tenure.

In order for Davie's appeal to be considered, he must submit a written petition to the Board of Regents, which has a maximum of 90 days to decide whether to grant it.

Below is Bob Davie's full statement:

"Over the past nine months the University has conducted three investigations involving the football program dating back to 2012. None of these three investigations determined that I had violated any University policy. I have appealed the suspension imposed by Interim President Abdallah to the Board of Regents.

I fully cooperated in every respect and met multiple times with the investigators, but was never asked to meet with or provide information to Hogan. In fact, the Hogan Report reads “Given the lack of specific evidence that he or his staff engaged in criminal obstruction or retaliation with respect to these three incidences, we also determined that it was not necessary to interview Coach Davie or conduct a further review of additional police, OEO and medical records.”

While I do not think it is appropriate to discuss specifics of the investigation at this time, I will respond to one of several troubling allegations. Apparently some unnamed person has claimed that during a team meeting I told the players to “get some dirt on this [victim]”. None of the investigators told me about this claim or asked me if I ever made this remark. So there is no misunderstanding, never did I make that or any similar comment."