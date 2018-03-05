Nunn overcomes injury to be a force for Lobos

"Because the pain was so severe for me, I kind of blocked it out," she said. "I don't remember falling down on the floor. I remember going for the ball. I remember being on the floor in a lot of pain."

Nunn spent hours upon hours rehabbing her knee. For some athletes, the rehab is worse than the injury.

"[During] rehab, you are constantly working on it. It is chronic pain," she said. "I would say it is a lot worse rehabbing it back."

Confidence and talent are a lethal weapon, and the Lobos' center has both. Nunn leads the team in rebounds, field goal percentage and free throw percentage, and she is second on the team in scoring at almost 17 points a game.

"I have a lot of confidence in this team and I have a lot of confidence in myself and in these coaches and staff, and it's 'keep grinding it out and keep working hard' because that is all you can do," she said.

In addition to Nunn's and Beynon's postseason honors, UNM's Tesha Buck was voted the newcomer of the year. The transfer from Wisconsin-Green Bay averaged more than 12 points a game.