Nunn overcomes injury to be a force for Lobos
Lee Faria
March 05, 2018 06:36 PM
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- University of New Mexico junior Jaisa Nunn suffered a brutal injury in 2017, but her return this season helped the squad grab 22 wins.
Nunn joined teammate Cherise Beynon on the All-Mountain West team. The conference announced its postseason honors on Monday, hours before the Lobos's game against Air Force Falcons in the conference tournament. That contest tips off at 8 p.m. MT.
New Mexico will have a big presence in the middle thanks to Nunn's grit and determination. She knows all too well what happens when a player gets hurt in a game: first pain and then adrenaline. She said she still has the scars from her knee injury from last year.
"Because the pain was so severe for me, I kind of blocked it out," she said. "I don't remember falling down on the floor. I remember going for the ball. I remember being on the floor in a lot of pain."
Nunn spent hours upon hours rehabbing her knee. For some athletes, the rehab is worse than the injury.
"[During] rehab, you are constantly working on it. It is chronic pain," she said. "I would say it is a lot worse rehabbing it back."
Confidence and talent are a lethal weapon, and the Lobos' center has both. Nunn leads the team in rebounds, field goal percentage and free throw percentage, and she is second on the team in scoring at almost 17 points a game.
"I have a lot of confidence in this team and I have a lot of confidence in myself and in these coaches and staff, and it's 'keep grinding it out and keep working hard' because that is all you can do," she said.
In addition to Nunn's and Beynon's postseason honors, UNM's Tesha Buck was voted the newcomer of the year. The transfer from Wisconsin-Green Bay averaged more than 12 points a game.
