Davie reacts to regents denying appeal of suspension
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- University of New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie said he learned the school's regents would not hear the appeal of his 30-day suspension after his attorney received a letter from the board chairman Wednesday.
A spokesperson from the university said now that this decision has been made, the next step is to determine how to implement the suspension. Davie said he has been told it would not interfere with the start of spring practices.
"I've got a month suspension,” Davie said. “Let’s go. Let’s go coach this team.”
UNM Interim President Chaouki Abdallah announced Davie’s suspension on Feb. 9 and released investigations into accusations Davie interfered with police work, made racist comments around players and told the team to “get dirt” on a woman who said a player raped her.
Davie won't discuss specifics of the investigation but denies ever making that demand. Davie said he's invested in UNM and is focused on coaching.
"I get paid extremely well to do what I do and coach football," Davie said. "When you look across this country right now at the volatility, it’s a very complex time -- not only in college athletics but on college campuses across the entire country. So I understand the volatility of the times, and in no way do I feel sorry for myself at all."
