Davie's 30-day suspension begins Saturday, UNM says
J.R. Oppenheim
February 15, 2018 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- University of New Mexico football coach Bob Davie will start his 30-day unpaid suspension this coming Saturday, Feb. 17, interim President Chaouki Abdallah said Thursday evening.
Abdallah announced Davie's suspension on Feb. 8 following several investigations regarding misconduct claims. Davie had sought an appeal, but the UNM Board of Regents this week opted not to hear it.
Davie's suspension will run through March 18.
"I want to emphasize that our commitment is to cultivate a culture built upon respect and transparency at this University," Abdallah said.
In the meantime, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez will decide who will handle the coaching responsibilities in Davie's absence. The football team is in the middle of its spring football practices.
Nuñez is scheduled to address the media Friday morning.
"My current focus is to communicate with members of the coaching staff and players in order to determine the direction of the program, support our student-athletes, and maintain continuity within the football program," Nuñez said. "I am committed to making the UNM Athletic Department responsible, accountable, and a leader in diversity and inclusion."
