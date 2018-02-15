Davie's 30-day suspension begins Saturday, UNM says

"I want to emphasize that our commitment is to cultivate a culture built upon respect and transparency at this University," Abdallah said.

In the meantime, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez will decide who will handle the coaching responsibilities in Davie's absence. The football team is in the middle of its spring football practices.

Nuñez is scheduled to address the media Friday morning.

"My current focus is to communicate with members of the coaching staff and players in order to determine the direction of the program, support our student-athletes, and maintain continuity within the football program," Nuñez said. "I am committed to making the UNM Athletic Department responsible, accountable, and a leader in diversity and inclusion."