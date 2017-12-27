VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
New Mexico outruns Air Force 87-58 behind Furstinger

By GLEN ROSALES
December 27, 2017 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Joe Furstinger dropped his third consecutive double-double and five other New Mexico players reached double figures as the Lobos beat Air Force 87-58 in their Mountain West opener Wednesday night.

Furstinger, a senior post who never had a double-double until his recent streak, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jachai Simmons added a career-high 15 points for New Mexico (6-8, 1-0).

Lavelle Scottie had 12 points for the Falcons (6-7, 0-1).

In a meeting between deliberate Air Force and the go-go Lobos, speed, quickness and pace paid major dividends as the Falcons were unable to slow New Mexico down enough to make a difference.

The Lobos forced Air Force into 17 turnovers, turning those into 17 points. Couple that with 33 New Mexico fast-break points and the intrigue in the game quickly disappeared. The Lobos ran off a 19-6 run midway through the first half to go up 29-15 and the lead was never less than double digits the rest of the way.

It was the most points Air Force had allowed this season.

BIG PICTURE

This is the 10th straight time New Mexico has beaten the Falcons in Albuquerque and the sixth straight conference-opening win for the Lobos. This is New Mexico's first four-game winning streak since winning four in a row in January 2017.

UP NEXT

New Mexico next meets Nevada on Saturday. The Wolf Pack were the preseason conference favorites and have done little to deter that by suffering just three losses by a combined 12 points, with two of those losses coming to top-25 teams.

The Falcons go to Fresno State on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who have not left the state of California since Thanksgiving, entered conference play having won eight of nine.

