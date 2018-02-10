UNM women hold off Air Force, 57-49 | KOB 4
UNM women hold off Air Force, 57-49

J.R. Oppenheim
February 10, 2018 05:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jaisa Nunn netted a game-high 25 points to lead the New Mexico women's basketball team past Air Force 57-49 Saturday afternoon at Dreamstyle Arena.

Nunn nearly had a double-double with eight rebounds. Cherise Beynon also scored in double figures with 15 points.

After playing to a 25-all tie at the half, UNM outscored Air Force 32-24 in the latter 20 minutes.

The Falcons had three players in double digits -- Emily Conroe with 15, Erika Chapman with 13 and Kaelin Immel with 10.

The game had 14 lead changes and was tied nine times.

UNM improved to 19-7, 7-6 in Mountain West play. Air Force fell to 2-21, 2-10 in the conference.


Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 10, 2018 05:30 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 04:37 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

