UNM women hold off Air Force, 57-49
J.R. Oppenheim
February 10, 2018 05:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Jaisa Nunn netted a game-high 25 points to lead the New Mexico women's basketball team past Air Force 57-49 Saturday afternoon at Dreamstyle Arena.
Nunn nearly had a double-double with eight rebounds. Cherise Beynon also scored in double figures with 15 points.
After playing to a 25-all tie at the half, UNM outscored Air Force 32-24 in the latter 20 minutes.
The Falcons had three players in double digits -- Emily Conroe with 15, Erika Chapman with 13 and Kaelin Immel with 10.
The game had 14 lead changes and was tied nine times.
UNM improved to 19-7, 7-6 in Mountain West play. Air Force fell to 2-21, 2-10 in the conference.
